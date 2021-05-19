Actor Deepika Singh Called Out For Posing With Uprooted Tree
Deepika Singh has been criticised for dancing in the rain while thousands suffered as Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai.
TV actor Deepika Singh Goyal recently took to Instagram to share photos and a video dancing on the street in the rain as Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai. Deepika has been called out for conducting a photoshoot when thousands were badly affected by the cyclone.
The Diya Aur Bati Hum actor mentioned in her posts that it was her husband Rohit Goyal who clicked her pictures.
In one of the posts Deepika wrote, "You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass..
Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae !"
One social media user commented, "Don't promote these types of videos, it was not good to be outside." Another owrote, "Tumhare ghar ki chat sahi salamat hai isiliye (You are posting this because your house hasn't been damaged)."
Another user commented, "Tufaan ne tabahi machai hui h, aur inko masti ki soojh rahi hai (The cyclone has caused so much destruction and all she can think of is having fun)." "People are dying in cyclone .. people like you enjoying this. what a shame", came another comment.
Deepika was recently seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein.
