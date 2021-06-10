Actor-Comedian Danish Sait Ties the Knot With Anya Rangaswami

Comedian and actor Danish Sait tied the knot with graphics designer Anya Rangaswami on Wednesday, 9 June. Sharing the news on social media, Danish added that he and Anya exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on 10 June, a day after they registered their marriage.

"Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love", Danish wrote on social media.