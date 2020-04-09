Shweta & Abhishek Bachchan Share B’Day Wishes for Jaya Bachchan

On Jaya Bachchan’s birthday, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to share birthday wishes for their mother. She got stuck in Delhi due to the lockdown, while her family is in Mumbai.

Wishing his mother, Abhishek wrote on Instagram, “As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!”