Abhishek Kapoor Remembers Sushant As 'Kedarnath' Clocks 2 Years
The filmmaker shared an anecdote about the late actor while they were shooting for Kedarnath.
The late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath completed two years on Monday, 7 December. Director of the movie Abhishek Kapoor took to social media to share throwback photos of Sushant from the sets. He also posted messages remembering the actor.
On Instagram Kapoor shared a picture of him hugging Sushant. "Itni saari yaadein koot koot ke bhari hain, phir bhi khaali khaali sa lagta hai", he captioned the photo.
The filmmaker shared an anecdote about Sushant on Twitter. Posting a photo of Sushant's palm scribbled with notes, Abhishek Kapoor tweeted, "I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. i asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath".
Earlier, Kapoor had written a long note about his memories of Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on 14 June. "How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega", Abhishek had posted alongside a video containing stills from the sets of Kedarnath.
