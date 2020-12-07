Abhishek Kapoor Remembers Sushant As 'Kedarnath' Clocks 2 Years

The late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath completed two years on Monday, 7 December. Director of the movie Abhishek Kapoor took to social media to share throwback photos of Sushant from the sets. He also posted messages remembering the actor.

On Instagram Kapoor shared a picture of him hugging Sushant. "Itni saari yaadein koot koot ke bhari hain, phir bhi khaali khaali sa lagta hai", he captioned the photo.