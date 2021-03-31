Abhishek Bachchan Tells Us Why He Hates Auditions

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is all set for its release on 8 April on Disney+ Hotstar. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role as Hemant Shah.

Ever since the announcement, the film has been compared with Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992, a series that dropped online last year. Talking to The Quint, Abhishek Bachchan clarified how The Big Bull and Scam 1992 are very different. "I watched Scam 1992 and I know Kookie did too and we both thoroughly loved it. I tweeted about it and the team was gracious enough to respond. We were also relieved because ours is completely different. Theirs is a series and ours is a movie and just therein lies a huge difference."