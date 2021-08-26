Abhishek Bachchan Undergoes Surgery After 'Freak' Accident; Shares Pic
Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Instagram that he is recovering & has resumed work in Chennai.
Amid reports about Abhishek Bachchan being hospitalised, the actor took to social media on Wednesday to confirm that he indeed sustained an injury on the sets of a film. Abhishek added that he underwent a surgery and is recovering now. He also posted a photo of his bandaged hand.
"Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little.
Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages", Abhishek wrote.
Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and other celebrities such as Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol took to the comments section to send wishes.
On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for Bob Biswas and Dasvi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.