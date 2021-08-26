Abhishek Bachchan Undergoes Surgery After 'Freak' Accident; Shares Pic

"Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little.

Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages", Abhishek wrote.

Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and other celebrities such as Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol took to the comments section to send wishes.