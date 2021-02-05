You Should be in Next Rihanna Video: Abhay Lauds Swara, Taapsee
The women were among the few Bollywood celebrities who stood in solidarity with the farmers.
Actor Abhay Deol has taken to Instagram to shower praises on Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Farah Khan Ali for their stance on Rihanna's tweet and the ongoing farmers' protests. The women were among the few Bollywood celebrities who stood in solidarity with the farmers and also spoke against the similar tweets by other actors and cricketers backing the government.
Sharing screenshots of tweets made by them Abhay wrote in an Instagram post, "The popular expression, 'having the b@!!$' means to say 'having the courage.' Looking at these lovely ladies’ media feed and I think we should replace 'b@!!$' with 'V@£!/@' @taapsee, @farahkhanali @reallyswara ya’ll should be in the next @badgalriri video! Right wing trolls in 3, 2, 1."
On Thursday, Taapsee took to Twitter to comment on the rising intolerance in India. She said that those easily offended should look into strengthening their value system and not become a "propaganda teacher for others."
Similarly, designer Farah Khan Ali had expressed her disappointment with the fraternity and asked people to make a distinction between real and reel-life heroes.
Following Rihanna, Greta Thunberg's tweets in solidarity with farmers, several Indian celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kolhi and Sachin Tendulkar, expressed support for the government's stand on the protests and called for an "amicable resolution" to the protests through coordinated tweets with the same hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
