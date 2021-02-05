You Should be in Next Rihanna Video: Abhay Lauds Swara, Taapsee

Actor Abhay Deol has taken to Instagram to shower praises on Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Farah Khan Ali for their stance on Rihanna's tweet and the ongoing farmers' protests. The women were among the few Bollywood celebrities who stood in solidarity with the farmers and also spoke against the similar tweets by other actors and cricketers backing the government.

Sharing screenshots of tweets made by them Abhay wrote in an Instagram post, "The popular expression, 'having the b@!!$' means to say 'having the courage.' Looking at these lovely ladies’ media feed and I think we should replace 'b@!!$' with 'V@£!/@' @taapsee, @farahkhanali @reallyswara ya’ll should be in the next @badgalriri video! Right wing trolls in 3, 2, 1."