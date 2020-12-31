Don't Feel Any Symptoms: Aanand L Rai on Testing COVID Positive
The filmmaker recently wrapped the Delhi and Agra schedules of Atrangi Re.
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai took to Instagram to share that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He added that he is asymptomatic and is currently quarantining himself.
"I have tested COVID positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms and I feel fine. I'm quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine and follow the govt protocols. Thank you for your support and blessings", Rai's statement read.
Aanand L Rai has been shooting for the Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Atrangi Re. He recently wrapped shoot for the Delhi and Agra schedules of the film.
