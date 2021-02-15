Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Set To Make His Debut With This YRF Film 

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' period drama Maharaja. The film is going on floors on Monday, 15 February. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and written by Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai, Maharaja also stars Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

The film is reportedly based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel case. The case against Nanabhai Rustomji Ranina and Karsandas Mulji alleged that their public accusation that the religious leaders of Pushtimarg had had sexual liaisons with women devotees was libelous.