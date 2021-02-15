Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Set To Make His Debut With This YRF Film
Junaid's sister Ira Khan congratulated him on Instagram.
Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' period drama Maharaja. The film is going on floors on Monday, 15 February. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and written by Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai, Maharaja also stars Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.
The film is reportedly based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel case. The case against Nanabhai Rustomji Ranina and Karsandas Mulji alleged that their public accusation that the religious leaders of Pushtimarg had had sexual liaisons with women devotees was libelous.
Junaid's sister Ira Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo and congratulate him. "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but its still new for me. He even acted my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things.
His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness. (HE REFUSES TO TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT THE FILM. SO IRRITATING. I WANT INSIDE SCOOP) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him!", Ira wrote.
