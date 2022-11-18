Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged To Nupur Shikhare; See Pics

The duo had taken to Instagram to announce the good news. She captioned the post as, "Popeye: She said yes, Ira: Hehe, I said yes." Comments flooded in with many wishing them luck for the future and more. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff". Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Aww Irooo congratulations." Many more congratulated them.