Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged To Nupur Shikhare; See Pics

Ira Khan got engaged in the month of September.

i

Ira Khan, daughter of superstar Aamir Khan, got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The happy couple wore a red gown while her fiance wore a black suit for the event.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

(Photo:Instagram)

Family and friends were also present during the engagement where they all seemed to rejoice in their happiness. Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao were present. They were all smiles for the pictures.

  • 01/04

    (Photo:Instagram)

  • 02/04

    Kiran Rao with Nupur during the engagement. 

    (Photo:Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kiran Rao with Nupur during the engagement.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 03/04

    Kiran Rao and her son. 

    (Photo:Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Kiran Rao and her son.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 04/04

    Aamir Khan

    (Photo:Instagram)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Aamir Khan</p></div>

Both of them had earlier taken to social media to share the fact that Nupur had proposed to Ira. They have been dating for two years and got engaged after.

The duo had taken to Instagram to announce the good news. She captioned the post as, "Popeye: She said yes, Ira: Hehe, I said yes." Comments flooded in with many wishing them luck for the future and more. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff". Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Aww Irooo congratulations." Many more congratulated them.

