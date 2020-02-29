Extremely Concerned Over Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Aamir Khan
Amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Aamir Khan shared a special message for his fans in the country, expressing concern over the situation and offering condolences to those affected by the same. Sun Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to India, shared Aamir’s message thanking him for his support.
He wrote, “Deeply touched by emotional message from #AamirKhan, movie star & ambassador of love. His support is full of hope, well received in #China & reflect our friendship. Believe we will eventually embrace brighter future when Spring flowers bloom across.”
In the video, Aamir says, “A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus over there, I have been extremely concerned. I have been in touch with a few of my friends and I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost somebody close.”
“I know that these are very difficult times. I am sure the administration is doing all that they can to bring back things to control and back to normal and the best that we can do at this time is to take care, take precautions, and follow the instructions of the administration and help them to help us.”Aamir Khan
“I hope and pray that things get back to normal very soon in China. My thoughts and my prayers are with you in this time of crisis. Sending you all my love, take care, be safe, be healthy,” he added.
Aamir is currently finishing the shoot of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.
