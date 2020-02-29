Extremely Concerned Over Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Aamir Khan

Amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Aamir Khan shared a special message for his fans in the country, expressing concern over the situation and offering condolences to those affected by the same. Sun Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to India, shared Aamir’s message thanking him for his support.

He wrote, “Deeply touched by emotional message from #AamirKhan, movie star & ambassador of love. His support is full of hope, well received in #China & reflect our friendship. Believe we will eventually embrace brighter future when Spring flowers bloom across.”