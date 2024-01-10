Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Watch: Aamir Khan, Kiran & Their Son Azad Dedicate Song to Ira At Her Sangeet

Ira wore a lehenga with a hooded overcoat for her sangeet.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan will be having a lavish wedding ceremony on 10 January. The couple and their families and close friends are currently in Udaipur for the festivities.

The sangeet took place on 9 January, and photos and videos from the celebration are going viral. In one of the videos, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and their son Azad took over the stage and sang a song which was dedicated to Ira by Azad. They crooned 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka,' leaving everyone emotional.

;
Also Read

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Host a Fun Slumber Party Ahead of Their Udaipur Wedding

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ira's close friend and actor Mithila Palkar shared a photo of the couple, where the bride can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered lehenga.

Ira wore a lehenga with a hooded overcoat for her sangeet.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at their sangeet.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Ira Khan wedding 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×