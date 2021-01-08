Aamir Khan Called Out for Playing Cricket With Kids Without Mask

Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadddha, the Bollywood remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, is scheduled to be released in the latter half of 2021. The actor recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao at Gir National Park. They were joined by their son Azad Rao Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Videos from their trip were shared by fan accounts and showed him singing songs with fellow travellers and cutting a large cake with Kiran.