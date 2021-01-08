Aamir Khan Called Out for Playing Cricket With Kids Without Mask
The actor was spotted playing cricket with kids at a ground in Mumbai.
Aamir Khan has been criticized for not following COVID-19 protocol after a video of him playing cricket with a few kids in Mumbai was posted on a popular paparazzi Instagram account. The actor was called out by former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant for not wearing a mask. She commented on the post saying, “None of them wearing a mask? How? Why?” Some Instagram users supported her reaction and made similar comments.
After taking a few shots, Aamir picked up his belongings, including his mask, from the ground, and then posed for a selfie with several children. Some commented saying his actions were "unhygienic". "Aamir sir is irresponsible, who keeps their mask on the ground? He’s a role model but not when it comes to cleanliness," one person wrote. Some defended Aamir by falsely claiming that a mask might hinder him from breathing properly while playing.
Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadddha, the Bollywood remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, is scheduled to be released in the latter half of 2021. The actor recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao at Gir National Park. They were joined by their son Azad Rao Khan and daughter Ira Khan. Videos from their trip were shared by fan accounts and showed him singing songs with fellow travellers and cutting a large cake with Kiran.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.