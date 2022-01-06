Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Shaikh Get Divorced After Nine Years of Marriage: Report

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are divorced after nine years of marriage, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The couple hasn't spoken about their judicial separation.

A source told the publication, "It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. Both Aamir and Sanjeeda have moved on in their lives. They are very private people, and thus didn’t want to give out any official statement about the divorce.” Their two-year-old daughter is reportedly staying with Sanjeeda.