A Street Named After Sushant Singh Rajput in His Home Town
A street is being called Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk in his hometown Purnea, Bihar.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise had left the nation in shock. The actor's fans have been mourning and paying tribute to the actor. The recent being back in Sushant’s hometown Purnea in Bihar a street has been named after him. The actor who died by suicide on 14 June, was originally from Maldiha village in Purnea.
A Live Hindustan report quoted mayor Savita Devi as saying that Sushant was a great artist and renaming of the road and roundabout is Purnea’s way of paying tribute to him. The road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be called Sushant Singh Rajput road and the Ford Company roundabout has also been rechristened to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.
Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence. Since then investigation is going on around his death. The Bandra police have recorded statements of 27 people. Celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty were called for questioning. He was last seen in Netflix film, Drive. His last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.