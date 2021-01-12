90% of the Scripts That Come To Me Are Disappointing: Kajol
Kajol talks about why she's getting pickier by the day when it comes to acting.
Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga is all set to premiere on Netflix on 15 January. The film stars Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in major roles, along with Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh and Manav Gohil.
Tribhanga revolves around three generations of women - Nayan, a critically-acclaimed Marathi litterateur (played by Tanvi Azmi); her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actor, portrayed by Kajol; and granddaughter Masha, brought to life by Mithila Palkar.
The film is co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi and Parag Desai.
The Quint caught up with the cast and the director. Shahane says the inspiration for Tribhanga came from an acquaintance she met who hated her mother. "She said she was so happy she's married now because she always hated her mother and that really stayed with me. It was absurd for me to imagine that someone could hate her mother," says Renuka Shahane.
Kajol, who plays one of the lead characters, says that till date she has agreed with all the characters she portrayed and the choices she made for herself. "I might not be able to do the things that she did but I completely got her opinion on everything," says Kajol.
