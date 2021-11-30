ADVERTISEMENT

'What an Eclectic Ensemble': Hansal Mehta, Others React to '83' Trailer

83 follows Team India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh in a still from <em>83</em>.</p></div>
Ever since the trailer of Kabir Khan's 83 dropped on Tuesday, 30 November, Twitter users have been showering love and appreciation on it. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote that the trailer has made him nostalgic.

"What nostalgia and pride this World Cup victory still brings. And this trailer makes me want watch the film NOW! What an eclectic ensemble of actors playing our heroes. Super @kabirkhankk", Mehta tweeted.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani tweeted, "@kabirkhankk in as good form as #KapilDev Brought tears to my eyes. This one is tooo special. #Thisis83 #JeetegaBhaiJeetegaIndiaJeetega".

Some others pointed out that Ranveer Singh actually sounds like Kapil Dev in the trailer.

Here's what others have to say about the trailer:

83 follows Team India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays the former captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone plays Dev's wife.

