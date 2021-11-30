'What an Eclectic Ensemble': Hansal Mehta, Others React to '83' Trailer

Ever since the trailer of Kabir Khan's 83 dropped on Tuesday, 30 November, Twitter users have been showering love and appreciation on it. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote that the trailer has made him nostalgic.

"What nostalgia and pride this World Cup victory still brings. And this trailer makes me want watch the film NOW! What an eclectic ensemble of actors playing our heroes. Super @kabirkhankk", Mehta tweeted.