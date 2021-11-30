Did You Spot Sachin Tendulkar in Ranveer Singh's 83 Trailer?
83 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to their 1983 World Cup victory.
The trailer for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film 83 dropped on 30 November. The film follows team India’s historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup against West Indies. While fans have loved the trailer, many were overjoyed when they spotted a young boy celebrating in the trailer, who bears a resemblance to a young Sachin Tendulkar.
A film critic shared a still from the trailer on Twitter with the question, “Sachin?” and the film’s editor Nitin Baid replied in the affirmative.
The glimpses of the young Sachin celebrating the 1983 win in the trailer are doing the rounds on social media. The ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar had taken to social media at the 37th anniversary of the win to recall how he celebrated that day.
Tendulkar had tweeted, “The #WorldCup1983 Final like for many was a landmark event in my life. Still recall my friends & I celebrating all wickets right from BS Sandhu's epic delivery to Greenidge to Kapil Paaji's catch. We jumped & celebrated the fall of each wicket! What an evening it was."
In 83, Ranveer Singh plays the role of star cricketer Kapil Dev who led the Indian team to victory in 1983.
83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 24 December.
