Did You Spot Sachin Tendulkar in Ranveer Singh's 83 Trailer?

The trailer for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film 83 dropped on 30 November. The film follows team India’s historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup against West Indies. While fans have loved the trailer, many were overjoyed when they spotted a young boy celebrating in the trailer, who bears a resemblance to a young Sachin Tendulkar.

A film critic shared a still from the trailer on Twitter with the question, “Sachin?” and the film’s editor Nitin Baid replied in the affirmative.