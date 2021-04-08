8 People Reportedly Test COVID Positive On Sets of Wagle Ki Duniya

Amidst the rising COVID cases in the country, eight people on the sets of the TV show Wagle Ki Duniya have tested positive, reported TV9. The show is a reboot of the DD National show of the same name which aired from 1988 to 1990. According to the report, the show's producer Jamnadas Majethia said that everyone is shocked after such a large number of people tested positive on set and everyone is afraid to talk about it.

The show stars Sumeet Raghavan as a courier company's manager, Pariva Pranati, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Bharati Achrekar. The original sitcom was based on characters created by the legend R. K. Laxman, and so is the reboot.