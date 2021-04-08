8 People Reportedly Test COVID Positive On Sets of Wagle Ki Duniya
'Everyone is shocked,' said show's producer JD Majethia
Amidst the rising COVID cases in the country, eight people on the sets of the TV show Wagle Ki Duniya have tested positive, reported TV9. The show is a reboot of the DD National show of the same name which aired from 1988 to 1990. According to the report, the show's producer Jamnadas Majethia said that everyone is shocked after such a large number of people tested positive on set and everyone is afraid to talk about it.
The show stars Sumeet Raghavan as a courier company's manager, Pariva Pranati, Aanjjan Srivastav, and Bharati Achrekar. The original sitcom was based on characters created by the legend R. K. Laxman, and so is the reboot.
Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav from the show had received his first shot of the vaccine recently. Talking about the experience, he had said, "I recently got the Covid-19 vaccine. I feel as a citizen of this country, it’s my duty towards everyone in this battle against this virus. I wasn’t hesitant to get the vaccine, in fact, I was happy given I am shooting for Wagle Ki Duniya and being vaccinated means I am protecting myself and others around me."
Other TV actors like Dilip Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, and Anup Soni have also received a shot of the vaccine.
