3 Years of Veere Di Wedding: Swara, Kareena, Rhea Post Tributes

Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor celebrated the third anniversary of their film Veere Di Wedding on 1 June 2021.

Swara Bhaskar, who plays the character Sakshi Soni, shared a clip from the film's trailer on Instagram and wrote, "SO grateful to have been a part of this bomb piece of badassery that only some amazing women, and very cool elevated men could have made!"