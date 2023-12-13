Join Us On:
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Andre Braugher Dies At 61

Braugher was born in Chicago on 1 July 1962.

American actor Andre Braugher, popular for playing Captain Raymond Holt in police comedy drama Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, 11 December, at the age of 61, reported Variety.

Born in Chicago on 1 July 1962, is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, their three sons, his brother Charles and mother Sally, The Guardian reported.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

