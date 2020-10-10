Still Not in a Position to ‘Choose’ Roles: Vikrant Massey

Talking about the appreciation she got after Bala, Yami Gautam says she has a revived sense of confidence. "I like this pressure. Aside from what the character did for me, I don't know if these kind comedy roles are written for women anymore. I don't remember seeing something like this," says Gautam.

Yami Gautam spoke about how she would get affected by cliques when she first started acting. "I used to think your work gets you work. As simple as that. There are people who will tell you to move in a group with certain people to be considered an integral part of the industry. But you have to be sure of what you want do. I am not someone who can make friends or strike a conversation for work," says Yami Gautam.

Watch the video to find out more.