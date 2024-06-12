Watch: Murlikant Petkar Attends Screening of Chandu Champion With Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the real-life story of a remarkable sportsman Murlikant Petkar.
On 12 June, Kartik took to social media to share a heartwarming video from the first screening of the biopic. The clip also featured Murlikant, who attended the screening with Kartik and Kabir.
In the video, Murlikant seemed overwhelmed by emotions as the entire crowd saluted the champion after watching the film.
He captioned the post, "First screening of Chandu Champion with the Man himself. An evening filled with honor, joy and tears with THE REAL CHAMPION The Man who refused to surrender MR MURLIKANT PETKAR #ChanduChampion 2 Days to Go."
Have a look at the video here:
Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. In addition to Kartik, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.
The film is all set to hit the big screens on 14 June.
