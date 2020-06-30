Vivek Oberoi to Produce Murder Mystery ‘Iti’, Unveils Poster
The film will be directed by Vishal Mishra.
Vivek Oberoi took to social media to unveil the poster of his next production Iti. The film is touted as a murder mystery and will be produced under his home banner in collaboration with Mandiraa Entertainment.
The actor shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “Excited to announce our 1st film- #Iti Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home production Oberoi Mega Ent. A high concept thriller directed by the talented @mishravishal. To go on floors by Oct’20Crossed fingers#PrernaVArora. Heartfelt thank you to each one of you for all your love & support.”
Iti will be director by Vishal Mishra, who has earlier helmed films such as Happy, Hardy and Heer and Marudhar Express. Rajeev Sen will make his debut with the film and it is expected to go on floors by September-October this year. The story of Iti revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder.
In a statement, Vivek said, “I instantly liked the high-concept idea that Vishal presented and I decided to back the project immediately. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey”.
“I always believe in exploring new concepts. With this film, I hope to bring something new in my favourite genre, whodunit thriller”, said Vishal Mishra.
(Inputs: IANS)
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.