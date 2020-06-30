Vivek Oberoi to Produce Murder Mystery ‘Iti’, Unveils Poster

Iti will be director by Vishal Mishra, who has earlier helmed films such as Happy, Hardy and Heer and Marudhar Express. Rajeev Sen will make his debut with the film and it is expected to go on floors by September-October this year. The story of Iti revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder.

In a statement, Vivek said, “I instantly liked the high-concept idea that Vishal presented and I decided to back the project immediately. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey”.

“I always believe in exploring new concepts. With this film, I hope to bring something new in my favourite genre, whodunit thriller”, said Vishal Mishra.

