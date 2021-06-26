Vishal Bhardwaj Asks Industry to Oppose Re-examination of Films
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj requests film fraternity to oppose proposal by I&B Ministry.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has tweeted against the proposal that empowers the government to re-examine films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Tweeting about the issue, the filmmaker wrote, "What a strange proposition to amend the law on film certification. What is the meaning of a censor certificate if the film can be reexamined on anybody's complaint? The ministry has asked the public for its opinion."
The man behind films such as Haidar, Rangoon and Maqbool went on to say that the film fraternity and lovers of cinema need to oppose the move. "I urge the Indian film fraternity and film lovers to oppose this unfair and unreasonable provision by writing an email to dhanpreet.kaur@ips.gov.in and sharing their opinion before the deadline of 2 July," tweeted Bhardwaj.
Earlier speaking to The Quint, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had also expressed his reservations about the central government seeking public opinion on the latest draft of its Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to bring back "revisionary powers" over the ruling of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
"Why are the films being re-examined in the first place? Isn't the chairman of the CBFC, the regional officers also people appointed by the government? What is this? This is nothing but gaining further control, so that even after the film is released, they can still just go after us and say - 'you know what, take it off'."Sanjay Gupta, Filmmaker
