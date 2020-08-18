Anil & Neetu To Play Varun's Parents in a Romantic Comedy?
The romantic-comedy will reportedly also star Kiara Advani.
Raj Mehta’s new film, a romantic dramedy, will star Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. Kiara, who was last seen in a special appearance with Varun in 2019’s Kalank, will reunite with both the actor and the director for the film that's yet to be titled.
“It’s a script that Raj and Rishabh Sharma, his writing partner, have been working on for a while now. The film should go on the floors by October-end or early November,” a source close to the production team told the publication.
The film will be Raj Mehta’s second after his 2019 directorial debut with Good Newwz, which also starred Kiara along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.
For his second film, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will reportedly be playing Varun’s parents. Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Abhinav Kashyap’s 2013 film, Besharam, alongside late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir.
Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele was supposed to be Varun and Kiara’s next outing but it was put on hold due to the unforeseen circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Varun also had plans to star in the Sriram Raghavan war drama Ekkis, based on the 1971 war hero Arun Kheterpal. The production of this film took a blow due to the pandemic as well. The source said: “Since Varun has been on the lookout for a film that’s easy to shoot he decided to go with Raj’s.”
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
