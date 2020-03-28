Varun Dhawan Raps About 21-Day Lockdown, Features PM’s Speech

Varun Dhawan found an innovative way to create awareness about the importance of social distancing and following the rules of the 21-day lockdown set by the Indian government.

Varun released a rap video where he talks about how flouting the rules of the lockdown can lead to people contracting the novel coronavirus and why it is important to remain in self-isolation and stay at home. While the video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, where he announced the 21-day lockdown in India, and he ends it by saying, “Janta curfew rocks!”

The actor credited composer and remix specialist, Tanishk Bagchi for the music and Dipraj Jadhav for the editing. “Stay indoors stay safe. Thank you @tanishk_bagchi @ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy,” he wrote.