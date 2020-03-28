Varun Dhawan Raps About 21-Day Lockdown, Features PM’s Speech
Varun Dhawan found an innovative way to create awareness about the importance of social distancing and following the rules of the 21-day lockdown set by the Indian government.
Varun released a rap video where he talks about how flouting the rules of the lockdown can lead to people contracting the novel coronavirus and why it is important to remain in self-isolation and stay at home. While the video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, where he announced the 21-day lockdown in India, and he ends it by saying, “Janta curfew rocks!”
The actor credited composer and remix specialist, Tanishk Bagchi for the music and Dipraj Jadhav for the editing. “Stay indoors stay safe. Thank you @tanishk_bagchi @ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy,” he wrote.
Varun received several replies from his industry friends. Arjun Kapoor asked, “I just want to know who the cameraman is…” Director Tarun Mansukhani wrote, “Brilliant!”
Rapper Badshah commented, saying, “Let them know varun da1.”
Several Bollywood stars have been releasing awareness videos encouraging people to stay home and follow government guidelines.
Yesterday, 27 March, Hrithik posted a video on Instagram, sharing a special message for his young fans. In the video, he is said that youngsters will have to play a big role in ‘waking the elders up’. He said, “You need to tell the elders that going out in such times does not show bravery. Bravery lies in staying at home and defeating coronavirus.”
Vidya Balan, on other hand, posted a video on her Instagram account, encouraging citizens to donate groceries, food and essentials to daily wage labourers.
“In these difficult times *Mumbai Roti Bank* is providing *free meals for all poor people*. We understand that many daily wage labourers and others don't have groceries and food and are going hungry everyday,” she wrote.