Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Film Collects Over ₹100 Crore

The film has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made his Bollywood debut. Moreover, Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also make a special appearance in the film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir's second consecutive hit after his last blockbuster Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, which was released last year and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022.

The film was released on 8 March, which was a partial holiday.