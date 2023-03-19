Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Film Collects Over ₹100 Crore
The Luv Ranjan romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has entered the ₹100 crore club.
Luv Ranjan's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The romantic comedy has managed to cross the mark after 11 days of running in the theatres.
Trade alalyst Taram Adrash said, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is 100 NOT OUT… The SECOND CENTURY [Nett BOC] of 2023, after #Pathaan… Biz jumps on [second] Sat, with national chains witnessing EXCELLENT GROWTH [Fri 1.96 cr, Sat 3.41 cr]… [Week 2] Sat 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 101.98 cr. #India biz. #TJMM"
The film has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made his Bollywood debut. Moreover, Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also make a special appearance in the film.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir's second consecutive hit after his last blockbuster Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, which was released last year and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022.
The film was released on 8 March, which was a partial holiday.
