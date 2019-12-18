QuickE: ‘Street Dancer 3D’ Trailer; First ‘Chhapaak’ Song Out

The trailer for Street Dancer 3D just dropped and it looks exciting. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The clip begins with Varun saying “be it cricket or dance battle, everyone loves watching India and Pakistan face to face. This sets off the premise for the plot.

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are at loggerheads with each other. They clash on the dance floor and Prabhudeva comes in as their coach. From immigration to the India-Pakistan relationship, Street Dancer 3 touches upon some current issues.

