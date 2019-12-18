QuickE: ‘Street Dancer 3D’ Trailer; First ‘Chhapaak’ Song Out
1. ‘Street Dancer 3D’ Trailer: Varun, Shraddha Clash on Dance Floor
The trailer for Street Dancer 3D just dropped and it looks exciting. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The clip begins with Varun saying “be it cricket or dance battle, everyone loves watching India and Pakistan face to face. This sets off the premise for the plot.
Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are at loggerheads with each other. They clash on the dance floor and Prabhudeva comes in as their coach. From immigration to the India-Pakistan relationship, Street Dancer 3 touches upon some current issues.
2. ‘Chhapaak’ Song: Deepika and Vikrant Do Some Romantic ‘Nok Jhok’
A new song from Deepika Padukone’s much awaited next release Chhapaak has dropped online. The song titled Nok Jhok...is sung by Siddharth Mahadevan with music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.
Nok Jhok is delightfully picturised on Deepika and Vikrant Massey and conveys excitement of the initial pangs of love between their characters Malti and Amol in the film. Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is inspired by the life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi and is scheduled to release on 10 January 2020.
3. Shashi Tharoor Wins Sahitya Akademi Award for ‘An Era of Darkness’
Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya are among 23 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019. The national academy of letters announced the names of the winners on Wednesday, 18 December. Tharoor has won this honour for his non-fiction novel An Era of Darkness, and Acharya for his book of Hindi poetry, Chheelatey Hue Apne Ko. The winners will be felicitated in a ceremony on 25 February, 2020 in Delhi.
4. Saddened by Unrest Across Educational Institutions: Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan finally commented on Twitter about the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University, which took place on Sunday evening. Tweeting about the violence unleashed by the police on the students, Hrithik said, “As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy.”
5. Kabir Khan to Direct Web Series on Subhas Bose’s INA
Filmmaker Kabir Khan is set to enter the digital space as a director with the upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari have been roped in to play the lead roles.
The series will reportedly recount true stories of the men and women who fought for India’s independence as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. An official confirmation on the plot is awaited.
