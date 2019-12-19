QuickE: ‘Panga’ First Poster; Shabana Azmi on Anti-CAA Protests
1. Matter of National Shame: Javed Akhtar on Cops Detaining Ram Guha
Javed Akhtar has condemned the police action against notable historian and political commentator Ramachandra Guha, who was detained during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Bengaluru on Thursday, 19 December. The writer and lyricist responded to a tweet of a clip showing police attempting to haul Guha away calling it a “matter of national shame”.
2. Virat Kohli Tops Forbes Celebrity 100 List; Akshay Comes Second
Virat Kohli has become the first sportsperson to make it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan occupying the second and third spots, respectively. The list is based on estimates of earnings through professions and endorsements of celebrities and estimates of their fame, over the period between 1 October 2018 and September 30, 2019.
3. Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Lead Prime’s ‘The Forgotten Army’ Teaser
Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser of its upcoming web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, starring Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari, and directed by Kabir Khan. The clip shows the two actors as members of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It shows glimpses of rebellion, war and bombings.
4. ‘Panga’ First Poster: Kangana Gets Ready to Recount Jaya’s Story
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary took to Instagram to share the first poster of her sports drama Panga, which stars Kangana Ranaut in a lead role. “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai :),” the filmmaker wrote. She also mentioned that the trailer will drop on 23 December.
5. Shabana Azmi Comes out in Support of Anti- CAA Protest
As Mumbai gears up for one of the biggest protest marches against the Citizenship Amendment Act today (19 December), Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to share a video expressing solidarity with the protestors. “I am not in the country at this moment, so I deeply regret not being physically present for the protest against the CAA and NRC. However, I extend my support to all those taking part in the demonstration. I would request everyone to speak up against the wrongdoings, but without violence. That is very important,” Shabana said.
