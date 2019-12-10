QuickE: ‘Chhapaak’ Trailer; Kapil Sharma Welcomes Baby Girl
1. ‘Chhapaak’ Trailer: Deepika Gives Life to Acid Attack Survivor Story
The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s much awaited film Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey has finally dropped. The film is co-produced by Deepika, along with Meghna. The trailer traces the incident of acid attack and the legal process that followed. The use of prosthetics in the film is remarkable too, as it shows the various stages post the attack and consequent surgeries.
2. Kapil Sharma & Wife Ginni Chatrath Blessed With Baby Girl
On 9 December, TV show host Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to announce the birth of his child. Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni have been blessed with a daughter. He wrote, “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di.” Guru Randhawa replied to Kapil’s tweet, “Congrats my paji. I’m officially a chacha now.”
3. Actor Siddharth Slams Tamil Nadu CM for Supporting CAB
Tamil actor Siddharth, who is also popular for his roles in Telugu and Hindi (Rang De Basanti) films, has tweeted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday night. Siddharth, who has been one of the rare actors who has consistently spoken out against the establishment, also slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami for supporting the CAB in the parliament.
Siddharth’s post said that “supporting the CAB shows his true colours, his lack of integrity and his desperate need to remain powerful at any cost”
The actor also went on to make a point about the AIADMK by stating that, “Jayalalithaa would have never supported CAB. How the AIADMK has crashed in its ethos in her absence.”
4. ‘Panipat’ Shows in Jaipur Cancelled Over Protests by Jat Groups
It has been reported that on Monday several theatres in Jaipur stopped the screening of Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Panipat due to growing protests by Jat groups. Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The film has received much criticism for its portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal and many protesters are demanding a ban on the film. On Monday, Inox, Cinepolis and Raj Mandir theatres in Jaipur cancelled all screenings because of the protests. However, according to the manager at Raj Mandir theatre, “no untoward incident was reported” due to the presence of police. According to a report by rediff, protesters have also created havoc and damaged a part of a cinema hall in Jaipur.
5. ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ to Hit Half-Century Soon, Earns Rs 41.64 Cr
Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released in theatres on 6 December, has registered good opening weekend figures and is performing comfortably even after the weekend is over. The film has made Rs 41.64 crore in the first four days.
The film made Rs 9.10 crore on the opening day, Rs 12.33 crore on Saturday, Rs 14.51 crore on Sunday, and Rs 5.70 crore on Monday. According to trade analysts, the film will easily cross Rs 50 crore. Pati Patni Aur Woh has thus registered the highest opening weekend figures of Kartik Aaryan’s career. The actor’s previous highest opener was his last release, earlier this year, Luka Chuppi, which had made Rs 32.13 crore in three days.
