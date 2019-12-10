QuickE: ‘Chhapaak’ Trailer; Kapil Sharma Welcomes Baby Girl

Tamil actor Siddharth, who is also popular for his roles in Telugu and Hindi (Rang De Basanti) films, has tweeted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday night. Siddharth, who has been one of the rare actors who has consistently spoken out against the establishment, also slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami for supporting the CAB in the parliament.

Siddharth’s post said that “supporting the CAB shows his true colours, his lack of integrity and his desperate need to remain powerful at any cost”

The actor also went on to make a point about the AIADMK by stating that, “Jayalalithaa would have never supported CAB. How the AIADMK has crashed in its ethos in her absence.”

