QuickE: Vijay Announces Next Film; Prateek Kuhad on Obama’s List
1. Thalapathy 64: Vijay Reveals First Look, Title of Next Film on NYE
Tamil star Vijay had a surprise for fans ahead of the New Year. He shared a poster for his next film, which has been referred to so far as Thalapathy 64, and announced that the title is Master. While some have speculated that he would collaborate with Atlee or AR Murugadoss, the actor has chosen Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj to helm his next project.
2. ‘Flipping Out’: Prateek Kuhad on Obama’s ‘Songs of the Year’ List
With 2019 drawing to a close, former US President Barack Obama has shared his list of favourite songs of the year. And in this list of 35-odd numbers features cold/mess by India's indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. It wasn't long before Kuhad reacted to Obama's list on Twitter. "This just happened and I don't think I'll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you Barack Obama, thank you universe. I didn't think 2019 could've gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour," he wrote.
3. Will Hrithik Play Krishna in Deepika’s ‘Draupadi’?
In October it was reported that, following Chhapaak, Deepika would be taking on another ambitious project titled Draupadi. It will be an adaptation of the Hindu epic of Mahabharat, through the eyes of Draupadi. And Draupadi’s character will be essayed by Deepika herself. Earlier, there were rumours that Hrithik Roshan had been roped in to play the role of the Hindu god ‘Krishna’. However, as per recent reports, Deepika has rubbished these claims. While speaking to Amar Ujala, Deepika called the claims “mere rumours” and said that she had no clue who was spreading them.
4. Priyanka Among Highest-Paid Insta Celebs 2019, With Kendall Jenner
According to a recent report by UK website Buzzbingo, Priyanka Chopra is among the highest-paid female stars on Instagram in 2019. The list consists of 5 celebrities, with Priyanka Chopra holding the fifth position. Priyanka is also the only Indian celebrity on the list.
According to Buzzbingo’s findings, Priyanka Chopra’s total Instagram income for the year was $1.1 million at an average rate of $2,71,000 per post. Priyanka took on 4 sponsored posts in the entire year.
5. Arjun Kapoor Looks Back at Last Decade on New Year’s Eve
Arjun Kapoor found himself in a contemplative mood ahead of New Year celebrations. The actor took to Instagram to reflect on the year and the decade gone by. He pointed out that at the start of 2010, he was a “nobody” with “no real opportunity” but the end of 2019 finds him shooting for his 14th film. “2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade...” he wrote.
