QuickE: Vijay Announces Next Film; Prateek Kuhad on Obama’s List

Tamil star Vijay had a surprise for fans ahead of the New Year. He shared a poster for his next film, which has been referred to so far as Thalapathy 64, and announced that the title is Master. While some have speculated that he would collaborate with Atlee or AR Murugadoss, the actor has chosen Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj to helm his next project.

