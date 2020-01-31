QuickE: ‘Thappad’ Trailer, ‘Bhoot’ Teaser and More
1. Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’ Trailer is a Resounding Slap on Patriarchy
The trailer of Anubhav Sinha film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu just dropped. The trailer charts the journey of a happy wife, Taapsee as she files for a divorce after her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) slaps her. The clip shows the reaction of different people around her, as they try to justify the act calling it ‘just one slap.’
2. Vicky Kaushal Faces His Biggest Fear in ‘Bhoot’ Teaser
The teaser of Dharma Productions’ horror flick, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has just dropped and it has the usual tropes of a horror movie. The clip begins with Vicky entering an abandoned ship only to get the shock of his life. The walls are full of bloodied handprints, and they lead up to his face sketched on the wall, with blood.
3. Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Kaamyaab’ to be Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Production
While Shah Rukh Khan is yet to sign his next film after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, he’s busy lining up his productions for OTT platforms as well as the big screen. He will be producing Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan and Class of 83 on Netflix, starring Bobby Deol. The actor has now joined hands with Manish Mundra and will be backing his film Kaamyaab, which features Sanjay Mishra in the lead.
Also starring Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh, the film is about the struggle of actors whose opportunities are limited to supporting roles or character roles.
4. Watch: New ‘83’ Video Introduces Ranveer Singh & The Ensemble Cast
The makers of 83 just released the a new video featuring the first looks of all the characters. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. It is based on India’s victory in the 1983 world cup. It stars Ranveer Singh as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. 83 is all set to release on 10 April
5. Kunal Kamra’s Surprise Act Post Arnab Row Gets Standing Ovation
Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rangmandir saw a fundraising event Stand Up For India on Thursday evening “to donate to various organisations working to help the nationwide protests against the CAA-NRC – both by raising awareness as well as providing legal aid to democratic and peaceful protesters.”
Kunal Kamra made a surprise entry and stunned the audience with a performance. As Kamra walked in, members of the audience rose up to give the comedian a standing ovation. Through his set, Kamra didn’t crack a joke on the recent controversy with Arnab Goswami but didn’t hold back from making jokes at the government or the Prime Minister.
