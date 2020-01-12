QuickE: Jiiva’s Look in ‘83’; ‘Tanhaji’ Beats ‘Chhapaak’ at BO
1. ‘Tanhaji’ Races Ahead of ‘Chhapaak’ at the Box Office on Day 2
Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero has continued its winning streak at the box office, having earned Rs 20.57 crore on day 2, bringing its total collection to Rs 35.67 crores since releasing on 10 January. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is doing especially well in Maharashtra.
Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak continues to make slow progress, having earned Rs 11.67 crore over two days. According to Adarsh, the film will need to do well beyond metros to increase its earnings.
2. Ranveer Reveals Look of Tamil Actor Jiiva as Srikkanth in ‘83’
Director Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 is coming up for release and the lead actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share Jiiva’s poster from the film. The Tamil actor will be making his Hindi film debut and is essaying the role of batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film.
3. Recovering Fast: Shahid Reassures Fans Post ‘Jersey’ Injury
Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to reassure fans that he is on the road to recovery after being injured on the sets of his upcoming film Jersey. A ball hit him on the mouth while shooting for a scene at the Mohali Stadium on Friday, 10 January. He received 13 stitches.
“Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all,” he tweeted.
4. Forever Grateful: Vicky Kaushal Pens Note on One Year of ‘Uri’
On 11 January, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to reminisce the anniversary of the release of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri was directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead, along with Yami Gautam.
Vicky posted a couple of stills from Uri and wrote, “From each one of us to each one of you... we thank you for everything you have given to our Film. Team URI is forever grateful. #1yearofURI”
5. Martin Sheen Quotes Tagore Prior to His & Joaquin Phoenix’s Arrest
Golden Globes Award winners Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen were among the activists arrested at the Jane Fonda-led weekly climate protest in DC, which is called Fire Drill Fridays. According to CNN, 147 people were arrested in Friday's protest. Those arrested were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, and then released, a spokesperson for the US Capitol Police department told CNN. Right before the arrest, Martin Sheen took to stage to give an emotional speech in which he quoted Rabindranath Tagore, ‘Let my country awake’.
