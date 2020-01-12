QuickE: Jiiva’s Look  in ‘83’; ‘Tanhaji’ Beats ‘Chhapaak’ at BO

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero has continued its winning streak at the box office, having earned Rs 20.57 crore on day 2, bringing its total collection to Rs 35.67 crores since releasing on 10 January. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is doing especially well in Maharashtra.

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak continues to make slow progress, having earned Rs 11.67 crore over two days. According to Adarsh, the film will need to do well beyond metros to increase its earnings.

