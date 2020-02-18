QuickE: Taapsee in ‘Run Lola Run’ Remake; Asim Riaz in ‘SOTY 3’?

Rumours that Asim Riaz and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will make their debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3 have been flying around, but it looks like the Bigg Boss 13 runner up will have to wait a bit longer for his big break. The director was forced to dismiss the speculations on Twitter and called them “absolutely baseless”.

“Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3!!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!” he tweeted.

