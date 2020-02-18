QuickE: Taapsee in ‘Run Lola Run’ Remake; Asim Riaz in ‘SOTY 3’?
1. Taapsee to Star in Hindi Remake of German Thriller ‘Run Lola Run’
Tapsee Pannu and 83 actor Tahir Taj Bhasin are set to star in the Bollywood remake of 1998 German thriller Run Lola Run. Titled Looop Lapeta, the film will be directed by Aakash Bhatia, who helmed season 2 of Amazon Prime Original Inside Edge, and produced by Sony Pictures. The film is expected to release on 29 January 2021.
2. KJo Shuts Down Rumours of Launching Asim Riaz, Suhana in ‘SOTY 3’
Rumours that Asim Riaz and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will make their debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 3 have been flying around, but it looks like the Bigg Boss 13 runner up will have to wait a bit longer for his big break. The director was forced to dismiss the speculations on Twitter and called them “absolutely baseless”.
“Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3!!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!” he tweeted.
3. Dir Shekhar Kapur Denies Giving Permission for ‘Mr India’ Spin-Off
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has denied any knowledge of the upcoming film trilogy based on his 1987 directorial Mr India, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He alleged that no permission had been sought from the creators of the original film and accused the makers of using the title for publicity.
“No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” he tweeted.
4. Sanjay Mishra as the ‘Superstar Sidekick’ in ‘Kaamyaab’ Trailer
Shah Rukh Khan has shared the trailer of his upcoming project Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal. The trailer shows Mishra as a ‘side actor’ who has worked in 499 films, and is now looking for his 500th role, to make a record. Deepak Dobriyal stars as a casting director helping him get the role.
5. Mumbai Dance Crew V Unbeatable Wins ‘America’s Got Talent’
Mumbai-based dance troupe V Unbeatable have won the second season of reality show America's Got Talent: The Champions. The crew stunned judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon in the finale with a gravity-defying performance to ‘Marana Mass’ from Rajinikanth film Petta.
