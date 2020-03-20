QuickE: Singer Kanika Kapoor Contracts COVID-19; ‘83’ Postponed
1. Tried My Level Best Not to Contaminate Others: Kanika Kapoor
National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje, and her son Dushyant Singh have declared they are quarantining themselves after coming in contact with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19. The two were present at a party that was attended by the singer and other top bureaucrats, including Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. Kanika Kapoor returned to India from the UK on Sunday, 15 March. She took to Instagram to share the news saying that while she was scanned at the airport on arrival, she began experiencing flu-like symptoms only four days ago. She confirmed that she and her family are under quarantine and authorities are trying to get in touch with anyone she may have come into contact with recently.
2. COVID-19: After ‘Sooryavanshi’, Ranveer’s ‘83’ Release Pushed
After Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83 is the the latest Bollywood film to indefinitely postpone its release because of the coronavirus outbreak. Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans, saying “health and safety of the nation” comes first. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, was slated to hit the theatres on 10 April but it will now arrive at a later date. The new release date has not been announced yet.
3. Disney+ India Launch Postponed Indefinitely
Streaming platform Hotstar on Thursday, 20 March, announced that the launch of Disney+ in India has been postponed indefinitely. The service was to go live on 29 March, coinciding with the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Uday Shankar, President - The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said in a statement that the decision was made since the IPL has been put on hold until at least 15 April in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A new premiere date has not been set yet.
4. COVID-19: Alia, Big B, Ranveer, Others Unite to Spread Awareness
With coronavirus cases rising everyday in our country, different initiatives are being taken by the government to spread awareness about the virus. Now, Bollywood celebrities have united to be a part of this campaign. In a video directed by Rohit Shetty and shared by Alia Bhatt on Twitter, actors are seen explaining in detail the precautionary measures that need to be taken to stay healthy and safe.
5. Ajay Mourns the Demise of Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Indian football legend PK Banerjee. The two-time Olympian passed away on 20 March at 83. The actor shared a photo from when Banerjee visited the sets of his upcoming film Maidaan in Kolkata and tweeted, “Had the good fortune of meeting football legend PK Banerjee in Kolkata during the Maidaan schedule in November. Sad to hear about his demise. RIP, the man with the golden kick #PKBanerjee.”
