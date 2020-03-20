QuickE: Singer Kanika Kapoor Contracts COVID-19; ‘83’ Postponed

National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje, and her son Dushyant Singh have declared they are quarantining themselves after coming in contact with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19. The two were present at a party that was attended by the singer and other top bureaucrats, including Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. Kanika Kapoor returned to India from the UK on Sunday, 15 March. She took to Instagram to share the news saying that while she was scanned at the airport on arrival, she began experiencing flu-like symptoms only four days ago. She confirmed that she and her family are under quarantine and authorities are trying to get in touch with anyone she may have come into contact with recently.

