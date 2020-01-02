QuickE: Siddhant on Nepotism; Abhishek’s ‘The Big Bull’ First Look

Rajeev Masand’s Newcomers Roundtable 2019 comprised actors who made their debut last year. Among those present were Tara Sutaria (Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan), Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2), Ananya Panday (Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni aur Woh), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy), Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni), Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota), and Saloni Batra (Soni).

When asked about nepotism, Ananya Panday, who has been launched by Karan Johar, went on to speak about how she is proud to be Chunky Pandey’s daughter. While speaking about struggles, Siddhant Chaturvedi had the best reply to her answer. Acknowledging that everyone has their own struggle, the Gully Boy actor said, “But difference yahi hai ki jahan hamare sapne poore hotein hai, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (The difference is that where our dreams get fulfilled that’s where their struggles begin).”

