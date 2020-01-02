QuickE: Siddhant on Nepotism; Abhishek’s ‘The Big Bull’ First Look
1. Ananya Defends Nepotism, Siddhant Chaturvedi Has a Befitting Reply
Rajeev Masand’s Newcomers Roundtable 2019 comprised actors who made their debut last year. Among those present were Tara Sutaria (Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan), Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2), Ananya Panday (Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni aur Woh), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy), Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni), Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota), and Saloni Batra (Soni).
When asked about nepotism, Ananya Panday, who has been launched by Karan Johar, went on to speak about how she is proud to be Chunky Pandey’s daughter. While speaking about struggles, Siddhant Chaturvedi had the best reply to her answer. Acknowledging that everyone has their own struggle, the Gully Boy actor said, “But difference yahi hai ki jahan hamare sapne poore hotein hai, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (The difference is that where our dreams get fulfilled that’s where their struggles begin).”
2. Abhishek’s First Look as Scamster Harshad Mehta in ‘The Big Bull’
Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Manmarziyaan, is back with another project, The Big Bull. On Thursday (2 January), the actor took to social media to share a poster of the film. “The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India,” Abhishek captioned it. The poster of the film shows a silhouette of Abhishek’s face. He is wearing a pair of glasses, sports a moustache and wears many rings on his fingers.
3. A Ripped Farhan Gets Inside the Boxing Ring in ‘Toofan’ First Look
Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share the first look from his upcoming film, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, where he will be seen donning the avatar of a boxer. The film is set to release in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti, 2 October.
In the first look, Farhan can be seen standing inside the boxing ring, and it is clear that the actor has left no stone unturned to get into the shape of a professional boxer.
“When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020,” wrote Farhan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, Mrunal Thakur and Rishi Kapoor in important roles.
4. ‘Bhuj’ First Look: Ajay Exudes Confidence as War Hero Vijay Karnik
Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India has finally been unveiled, and we couldn’t have been more excited. The director of the film, Abhishek Dudhaiya, took to Twitter to share the first look as a New Year surprise for the audiences. He also revealed that the film will hit the theatres a day before Independence Day, that is 14 August.
“ It’s a privilege to present Ajay Devgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujthePrideofIndia. #14August2020,” Abhishek captioned the photo.
5. Calling Faiz’s Poem Anti-Hindu Is Absurd and Funny: Javed Akhtar
The Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur has set up a panel to investigate if Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s iconic poem Hum Dekhenge is “anti-Hindu”, PTI reported on Wednesday. The poem was recited by students on campus during a march held in solidarity with the members of Delhi’s Jamia Milia University. Reacting to the news, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar told ANI, “It is so absurd and funny to call any poem of Faiz’s anti-Hindu that I find it hard to talk about it seriously. Faiz Ahmed Faiz was an eminent writer in undivided India.” “How can you speak of a man in such a manner when he used his poetry to express his sorrow at the partition of India?” he said.
