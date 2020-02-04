QuickE: New ‘Shubh Mangal 2’ Song; Badshah in Car Accident

The latest song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has released. Titled ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’, the romantic number features vocals by Ayushmann and music by Tanishk-Vayu. The video of the song contains glimpses of Ayushmann and Jitu’s blossoming relationship with a montage of them spending time by the sea, enjoying a bike ride together and dancing at a wedding. There are also some tense moments where the couple drift apart.

