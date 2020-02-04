QuickE: New ‘Shubh Mangal 2’ Song; Badshah in Car Accident
1. Watch: Ayushmann and Jitu Fall in Love in ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’
The latest song from Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has released. Titled ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’, the romantic number features vocals by Ayushmann and music by Tanishk-Vayu. The video of the song contains glimpses of Ayushmann and Jitu’s blossoming relationship with a montage of them spending time by the sea, enjoying a bike ride together and dancing at a wedding. There are also some tense moments where the couple drift apart.
2. Badshah Meets With Car Accident in Punjab; Escapes Unhurt: Reports
Rapper Badshah reportedly met with car accident on Monday, 3 February, but escaped unhurt. According to media reports, the accident occurred on National Highway 1 between Srihind and Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab. Pinkvilla reported that the rapper’s vehicle was damaged in a 50-vehicle pile up that took place after a canter hit an army truck on the highway. However, according to Navbharat Times, his car hit a slab of cement near a bridge that is under construction on the Rajpura-Sirhind bypass, as the driver’s vision was obscured by fog.
3. Rishi Kapoor Says He Caught an Infection Due Delhi’s Pollution
Putting all rumours to rest actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted that he’s fine and back in Mumbai. There was news about a relapse in the actor’s health after reports of him being hospitalised in Delhi came out on Sunday evening. However, Kapoor announced on Twitter that he had only caught an infection because of the pollution in Delhi. He also said that the infection is being cured and that he’s back in Mumbai and looks forward to entertaining all his fans soon.
4. Anil Kapoor to Share Screen With Sonam, Harsh, Rhea in ‘AK vs AK’
Vikramaditya Motwane’s project AK vs AK is being revived by Netflix with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap playing themselves in the film. The revenge drama will also star Kapoor’s children - Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor - as themselves, marking the first film they will be sharing screen space in.
In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Anil Kapoor said that he is lucky to be working with them. “Harsh, Sonam and Rhea are very independent-minded. Sonam is a big star and Harsh is getting there in his own way. Rhea is making films she enjoys watching - fun, commercial films with girls, because for her actresses can be heroes too,” he added.
5. ‘Hawa Singh’ First Poster: Sooraj Pancholi to Play Legendary Boxer
The first poster of Sooraj Pancholi’s next film, Hawa Singh, has been dropped. The film is a biopic on the legendary Indian boxer. Salman Khan took to Twitter to officially announce the film. “Hawa se baatein karega singh... #HawaSinghBiopic @Sooraj9pancholi,” he captioned the poster. Pancholi replied to Salman’s tweet, saying “Won’t let u down sir!”
