QuickE: Salman Khan’s Eid 2021 Release; B’day Wishes for Hrithik
1. ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’: Salman Teams Up with ‘Housefull’ Duo
2020 has just begun but Salman Khan appears to have wasted no time in blocking Eid 2021 for his next festival release. The actor took to Twitter to announce his latest film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While other details are under wraps, with Housefull duo Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala as director and producer, respectively, the film is likely to be a comedy.
Read more on The Quint
2. Pinkie Roshan, Sussanne Post Heartfelt Messages on Hrithik’s B’day
Hrithik Roshan turned 46 on 10 January 2020 and wishes poured in for the actor from his fans and Bollywood celebrities. However, his mother Pinkie Roshan posted an extremely special message for the actor and shared a few photographs from his brain surgery for the first time.
Sharing details from the day Hrithik went in for surgery, Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. His eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK.”
Read more on The Quint
3. Not a National Issue: Kangana Likens JNU Violence to Gang Wars
When asked to comment on the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kangana Ranaut compared it to a gang war being fought by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other JNU students. Addressing the media during a promotional event for her upcoming film Panga, Kangana said, “The attack on JNU by a masked mob is under investigation. As far as I understand, there are two kinds of people involved in the matter – ABVP and JNU – which are like two different unions. I would like you to know that gang wars are common in colleges.”
Read more on The Quint
4. HC Reserves Judgement on Producers’ Plea Against ‘Chhapaak’ Order
The Delhi High Court has reserved judgement on Chhapaak makers Fox Studios and Meghna Gulzar’s appeal against the Patiala House Court order until Saturday, 11 January, PTI reports. On 9 January, the lower court had directed the makers of the Deepika Padukone-starrer to give lawyer Aparna Bhat credit in the film. Just before the release of the film, Bhat, who represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in the Patiala House Court, filed a plea seeking stay on Chhapaak. She had posted a message on Facebook saying that she was ‘deeply disturbed post watching the film’ as the makers haven’t mentioned her name in the film or given her credit.
Read more on The Quint
5. Dictatorship Should Change: Kamal Haasan Condemns JNU Violence
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has strongly condemned the recent violence that broke out at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The Vishwaroopam actor said that injustice had been done to the university students and that the autocratic attitude of the government should change. Addressing the media, he said, “It’s really worrying. If this happens to students, it’s definitely panicking. It’s also injustice and I can keep on saying more about it. This situation should change, the dictatorship should change.”
Read more on The Quint
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)