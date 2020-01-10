QuickE: Salman Khan’s Eid 2021 Release; B’day Wishes for Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan turned 46 on 10 January 2020 and wishes poured in for the actor from his fans and Bollywood celebrities. However, his mother Pinkie Roshan posted an extremely special message for the actor and shared a few photographs from his brain surgery for the first time.

Sharing details from the day Hrithik went in for surgery, Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. His eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK.”

