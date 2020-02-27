QuickE: Roger Waters Recites Aziz’s Poem; Asim-Jacqueline’s Song
1. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Recites Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’
Pink Floyd guitarist Roger Waters was among the hundreds of people who joined protests in London demanding the release of jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Saturday, 22 February. In a speech to the crowd, the musician attempted to put Assange’s persecution in a global context, making references to India’s recently amended Citizenship Act. Waters also read out an English translation of Aamir Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’, introducing him as “a young poet and activist in Delhi involved in the fight against Modi and his racist Citizenship law.”
2. Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Rehearse for Neha Kakkar’s New Music Video
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is set to share screen space with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video, which is scheduled to be released on 7 March. The song in question has been inspired by a folk song, and had featured in a Bollywood film decades ago.
The song will be remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar will lend her voice. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru will direct the video, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar. On 26 February, Jacqueline uploaded a boomerang video on her Instagram account, where she is seen posing with Asim during their dance rehearsals in a studio.
3. Here’s a Sneak Peek at Rajinikanth’s ‘Into the Wild’ Appearance
Discovery India have released a teaser for the upcoming episode of Into the Wild With Bear Grylls featuring Rajinikanth ahead of its premiere on 23 March. The short clip opens with panoramic shots of the jungle and glimpses of tigers and spotted deer. Towards the end, Rajinikanth rides in on a four-wheel drive as host Bear Grylls asks viewers to brace themselves.
Watch the teaser here:
4. Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey File for Divorce
Actors Konkona Sharma and Ranvir Shorey have filed for divorce after five years of separation, reported SpotBoyE. The couple first announced they were parting ways in September, 2015, by releasing a statement on Twitter. “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you,” tweeted Konkona. The couple, who co-starred in films such as Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles and Aaja Nachle, married in 2010 and have an eight-year-old son Haroon.
5. Ayushmann to Play a Gynaecologist in his next with Alaya F?
After the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana might be playing a gynaecologist in his next film, titled Stree Rog Vibhag. According to a report, Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F will star opposite him in the film. The movie will reportedly be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap’s sister, and will be produced by Junglee Pictures.
Anubhuti had previously helmed a short film titled Moi Marjaani about a spirited independent single mother and she recently directed the Amazon Prime Video web series Afsos starring Gulshan Devaiah.
