QuickE: Roger Waters Recites Aziz’s Poem; Asim-Jacqueline’s Song

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is set to share screen space with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video, which is scheduled to be released on 7 March. The song in question has been inspired by a folk song, and had featured in a Bollywood film decades ago.

The song will be remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar will lend her voice. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru will direct the video, which is being produced by Bhushan Kumar. On 26 February, Jacqueline uploaded a boomerang video on her Instagram account, where she is seen posing with Asim during their dance rehearsals in a studio.

