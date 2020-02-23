QuickE: Trump Tweets Baahubali Clip; PC Remembers Wendell Rodricks
1. Dabboo Ratnani’s Kiara Pic Called out for Plagiarism
Recently, one of Dabboo Ratnani’s photos from the 2020 Calendar Photoshoot featuring Kiara Advani got called out on social media for plagiarism by photographer Marie Bärsch. Marie took to Instagram to share a meme that placed one of her photos on the left and Kiara’s photo on the right. She captioned it, “I just leave that here...”
2. Trump Tweets Baahubali Clip; Says “Looking Forward” to India
A day before US President Donald Trump’s anticipated official visit to the country, he tweeted a morphed clip of the Indian film Baahubali with the message, “Look so forward to being with my great friends in India”.
In the video Trump’s face was superimposed on Baahubali — the protagonist’s role played by actor Prabhas. Other members of the Trump family — Melania, Ivanka and Trump Jr, also feature in the video.
3. Priyanka Remembers Wendell Rodricks at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour
On Saturday night, Priyanka Chopra walked the ramp at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble as she welcomed her audience with a grateful namaste and followed it up with a speech in which she remembered the late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. She said, “It's only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed.”
4. Box Office: Ayushmann’s ‘SMZS’ Collects Double of Vicky’s ‘Bhoot’
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earned Rs 9.55 crore on opening day. On its second day, the film earned Rs 11.08 crores. Currently its total earnings stand at Rs 20.63 crores.
Vicky Kaushal’s horror film Bhoot - The Haunted Ship, which hit theatres alongside Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on 21 February, opened at Rs 5.10 crores, matching figures predicted ahead of its release. Its earnings on the second day of the release were marginally over its day 1 collection at Rs 5.52 crores. Bhoot’s total collection so far is half of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan at Rs 10.62 crores.
5. Time to Test This Legally: Shekhar Kapur on ‘Mr India’ Controversy
Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to call out director Ali Abbas Zafar for announcing a spin-off of the 1987 film Mr India without consulting her father Anil Kapoor or the director Shekhar Kapur. On Saturday, Kapur took to social media to express his disappointment over not having any “creative rights” despite putting in effort.
