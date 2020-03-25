QuickE: Prince Charles Contracts Coronavirus; ‘RRR’ Motion Poster
1. Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The Prince of Wales, a member of the royal family of UK, has tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by Clarence House. Prince Charles, 71, displayed mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested and the result came out negative. The two are now self-isolating in Balmoral Estate in Scotland, and Clarence House maintained that it was “not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus”.
2. ‘RRR’ Motion Poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Are Opposing Forces
The first motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and junior NTR in lead roles, has finally dropped and it looks fascinating. The poster has been released on the occasion of Ugadi, the widely celebrated Hindu new year in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
The motion poster reveals the full form of RRR, which is Rise, Roar and Revolt. We see both Ram Charan and NTR walking through fire and water respectively.
3. Take It Seriously: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan on 21-Day Lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 March, announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus that has claimed the lives of thousands across the world. TV stars have taken to social media to welcome this move, appealing to their fans to adhere to the PM’s guidelines and stay put at home.
Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to write, “Be safe and stay at home for yourself and your family! #21days #21dayslockdown”. Hina Khan urged everyone to take this lockdown seriously. In a series of tweets the actor also asked people not to panic buy essentials.
4. Making Noise Won’t Defeat Corona: Virat, Anushka Back Lockdown
After Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have extended their support to PM Narendra Modi’s decision for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting 25 March to fight the coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, the husband-wife duo shared a video, urging fans to stay at home and requesting them to follow the guidelines issued by the government.
“For the next 21 days, you will be required to exercise caution, take precautions and behave responsibly to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Stay at home to prevent you and your family from contracting the infection. It’s imperative that you don’t break the curfew. Making noise and gathering in large groups will not drive the virus away. Don’t rely on misinformation and superstitions”, Virat and Anushka told their fans.
5. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus for the Third Time
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test, the result of which came out on Tuesday, 24 March, as per a report by IANS. The second test was conducted on Sunday, 22 March, and she had tested positive in that one too.
Kanika is currently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman said that the singer’s treatment will continue till at least two tests come out negative.
