QuickE: Prince Charles Contracts Coronavirus; ‘RRR’ Motion Poster

The Prince of Wales, a member of the royal family of UK, has tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by Clarence House. Prince Charles, 71, displayed mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested and the result came out negative. The two are now self-isolating in Balmoral Estate in Scotland, and Clarence House maintained that it was “not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus”.

