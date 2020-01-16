QuickE: ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Shershaah’ First Looks and More
1. First Look: Meet Veer and Zoe in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Poster
On 16 January, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share the first look of Love Aaj Kal. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Kartik Aaryan.
In the poster, Sara Ali khan is lying on top of Kartik Aaryan. While the latter’s eyes are closed, Sara has a gloomy expression. The poster announces the release date of the film: 14 February. In the poster, the text ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has the years “2020” and “1990” written on either side of it. While “2020” comes with a hashtag symbol, “1990” has the postal symbol next to it; possibly hinting at how love has changed over the years.
Read more on The Quint
2. Sidharth Malhotra as Capt Vikram Batra in ‘Shershaah’ First Look
The first look posters of Dharma Productions’ Shershaah are here, and they show Sidharth Malhotra’s various looks as Captain Vikram Batra. Sharing the posters on Twitter, Sidharth wrote, “An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the untold true story with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.”
Read more on The Quint
3. ‘Tanhaji’ Hits Century at the Box Office in Its First Week
Ajay Devgn’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing steady business at the box office and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a week since its release. As of day 6, the film has earned Rs 107.68 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh observed that the collections on day 6 – Rs 16.72 crore – surpassed the film’s earnings on its first, fourth and fifth days and has managed to attract a steady stream of cinemagoers even on weekdays.
Read more on The Quint
4. Singer Arjun Kanungo to Make B'wood Debut With Salman in ‘Radhe’
After composing and performing as a playback singer for Bollywood, Arjun Kanungo is set to make his acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. The Prabhudeva directorial releases on Eid this year, and also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Govind Namdev, Zarina Wahab and Bharath Niwas.
The singer, known for tracks like ‘Aaya Na Tu’ and ‘Woh Baarishein’ told Hindustan Times that he had been intending to join the film industry for a while but was waiting for the right role. Though he's keeping details of his role under wraps for now, he says that fans will be "surprised to see me in a character like this.”
Read more on The Quint
5. Fear vs Fearless: Hrithik Looks Back at 20 Years of ‘KNPH’
On 15 January, Hrithik took to Instagram to share an emotional post about his 20-year journey in the film industry. In the note, he wrote about how he felt two words that best described his journey were “fear” and “fearless”. along with the note, he also shared a short video that showed the transformation from his very first film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, to his latest release, War.
Read more on The Quint
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)