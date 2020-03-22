QuickE: Hospital Asks Kanika To Cooperate, Rihanna Gives 5 Million

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the hospital in Lucknow where singer Kanika Kapoor is being quarantined and treated after she was tested positive for COVID-19 has asked the singer ‘to cooperate and not throw tantrums of a star’. Dr RK Dhiman, Director of Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, has reportedly put out a statement which says, “Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us.

Read more on The Quint.