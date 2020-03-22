QuickE: Hospital Asks Kanika To Cooperate, Rihanna Gives 5 Million
1. Hospital Asks Kanika Kapoor to Stop Throwing Tantrums of a Star
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the hospital in Lucknow where singer Kanika Kapoor is being quarantined and treated after she was tested positive for COVID-19 has asked the singer ‘to cooperate and not throw tantrums of a star’. Dr RK Dhiman, Director of Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, has reportedly put out a statement which says, “Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us.
2. Rihanna Donates USD 5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts
Global pop star Rihanna has contributed USD 5 million for coronavirus relief efforts. She made this generous contribution through her non-profit organisation, the Clara Lionel Foundation. The foundation announced the same through its Twitter account on March 21st.
3. ‘Yeh Hausla...’ Bollywood Singers Share a Video Against COVID-19
Even as Kanika Kapoor is under quarantine and is being treated for coronavirus in Lucknow, Bollywood singers including Shilpa Rao, Vishal Dadlani, Jonita Gandhi, Harshdeep Kaur and Meiyang Chang among others came together sing an anthem to battle the pandemic.
The song they have sung is Yeh Hausla... originally from the film Dor (2006) directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The song was chosen as an anthem by these singers to salute the doctors who are working at the frontline in this battle against coronavirus.
4.Salman Khan Sends a Message to India to Fight Coronavirus
Actor Salman Khan has put out a video message on social media asking Indians to fight the threat of coronavirus. He begins the video by first thanking all the people who are out there fighting the virus. The actor then goes on to ask the rest of the people to obey the government’s directives regarding the the precautions that need to be taken to stay safe and not spread rumours. Salman says that, “we always feel that this will not affect us but the coronavirus can happen to anyone”.
5. Swara, Mohd Zeeshan Ask Shaheen Bagh Protestors to Self Isolate
Actors Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan who have been at the forefront of the anti-CAA and NRC protests in Bollywood, have asked protestors across the country to stop community protests and to self isolate due to the threat of the coronavirus. Swara and Zeeshan made their requests on social media and specifically asked the protestors at Shaheen Bagh to vacate the streets and self isolate themselves.
