QuickE: ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Trailer; Court Ruling on ‘Chhapaak’
1. Single Saif Turns Father Overnight in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Trailer
The trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman dropped on 9 January. The film also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya Furniturewalla.
Jawaani Jaaneman marks Saif’s return to a genre that’s very different from his recent dramatic roles (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan). The trailer begins with Saif Ali Khan living the glorious single life. His life is devoid of any real responsibilities and his family is worried about the fact that he hasn’t gotten married yet. All is well until a strange girl (Alaya) enters his life and claims that Saif might be her father. Overnight, Saif’s life changes as he becomes a responsible father, reunites with the girl’s mother (Tabu) and discovers a new way of life.
2. Court Directs ‘Chhapaak’ Makers to Credit Laxmi Agarwal’s Lawyer
Delhi’s Patiala House Court has directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak to give lawyer Aparna Bhat credit in the film, reports ANI. Bhat was the legal representative of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor on whom the movie is based.
Additional Senior Civil Judge Dr Pankaj Sharma has asked the film's director Meghna Gulzar and the makers of the film to mention the advocate's name in the credit roll. The court also asked the makers to include the line, “Aparna Bhat continues to fight the cases of sexual and physical violence against women,” during the screening of the film. “The said line on screen may be with a rider that the same is with the court order,” IANS reports the judge as saying.
3. Kushal Punjabi’s Family Issues Statement; Dismisses Rumours
The parents and wife of late actor Kushal Punjabi have issued a statement in the wake of rumours surrounding his death. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor died by suicide on 26 December. The family dismissed media reports that speculated depression and financial instability led 37-year-old Punjabi to take his own life. According to SpotBoyE, the statement, made on behalf of Audrey Dolhen, Vijay Punjabi, Priya Punjabi and Ritika Punjabi, read: “It has been an emotional challenge for us all as a family to cope with his loss, as you can imagine and most importantly for his young son who is barely four years old.There have been multiple reports through various media that have been falsely reported as being given by members of Kushal’s family and we hereby confirm these as not true.”
4. Zoya Shares Adorable Throwback Pic on Brother Farhan’s Birthday
Zoya Akhtar had a cute birthday wish for brother Farhan Akhtar’s 46th. The Gully Boy director shared a photo of Farhan as a young boy, grinning off into the distance. She captioned it, “Farhan means happy.” The actor had a cheeky reply that read: “Thanks Zo. Can you please not use images from my photo shoot last year. I’m a bit taller since then. Thanks. Love you.”
5. Was Pregnant During ‘Kabhi Khushi..’, But Had a Miscarriage: Kajol
In a Humans of Bombay post, Kajol has revealed that she suffered two miscarriages, before being able to conceive her children, Nysa and Yug. Talking about completing 25 years with husband Ajay Devgn, Kajol revealed that she was pregnant while shooting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough.”
