QuickE: ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Trailer; Court Ruling on ‘Chhapaak’

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman dropped on 9 January. The film also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya Furniturewalla.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks Saif’s return to a genre that’s very different from his recent dramatic roles (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan). The trailer begins with Saif Ali Khan living the glorious single life. His life is devoid of any real responsibilities and his family is worried about the fact that he hasn’t gotten married yet. All is well until a strange girl (Alaya) enters his life and claims that Saif might be her father. Overnight, Saif’s life changes as he becomes a responsible father, reunites with the girl’s mother (Tabu) and discovers a new way of life.

