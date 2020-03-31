QuickE: Disney+ to Go Live on Hotstar; B’Wood Donates to PM-CARES

Disney+ is all set to go live on Hotstar on 3 April 2020, with a host of new movies and content that will now be available on the streaming platform, named Disney+ Hotstar.

The available content will be expanded to include the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and favourites like The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4. Disney will be bringing with itself the addition of acclaimed Disney+ Originals, for Hotstar premium customers, including The Mandalorian; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; Lady and the Tramp.

