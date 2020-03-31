QuickE: Disney+ to Go Live on Hotstar; B’Wood Donates to PM-CARES
1. Disney+ Hotstar to Go Live in India on 3 April 2020
Disney+ is all set to go live on Hotstar on 3 April 2020, with a host of new movies and content that will now be available on the streaming platform, named Disney+ Hotstar.
The available content will be expanded to include the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and favourites like The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4. Disney will be bringing with itself the addition of acclaimed Disney+ Originals, for Hotstar premium customers, including The Mandalorian; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; Lady and the Tramp.
2. Alia, Katrina Donate to PM-CARES Fund and Maha CM’s Relief Fund
Like their colleagues in the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have pledged to make donations to the PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Although they have not mentioned the amount, the actors took to their individual Instagram pages and revealed they will be donating to both the relief funds.
“I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world,” Katrina captioned her post.
3. COVID-19: Kareena, Saif Pledge Support to UNICEF, Give India
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have pledged their support to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Give India, and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). These are organisations working towards providing people with necessary resources during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kareena took to Instagram to announce the same, and wrote, “At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind.”
4. Girls Re-Unite in ‘Four More Shots Please’ Second Season Trailer
Amazon Prime Video India has released the trailer to the second season of its original web series, Four More Shots Please. The trailer states the second season will be available for streaming from 17 April. Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray and Milind Soman are a part of the ensemble and they helmed lead roles in the first season as well.
The outset of the trailer establishes that the group of four friends are estranged and are not on talking terms. They, however, unite and travel to Istanbul in search of their friend Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo)
5. Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani Pledge Donation to PM Relief Fund
Along with Bollywood celebrities, several YouTubers have also come forward and pledged donations to the PM-CARES Fund for fighting coronavirus in the nation. Ashish Chanchlani, a popular Indian YouTuber, announced that he will be donating Rs 3 lakhs for the cause.
“In this crisis of covid-19, i want to come ahead and inspire my supporters to contribute something to Pm’s Relief Fund hence i pledge to donate 3 Lakh rupees in this relief fund to help in the fight against coronavirus @PMOIndia #Covid19India #LetsFightsThis.” he tweeted.
