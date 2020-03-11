QuickE: Disney+ Launches in India; ‘The Burning Train’ Remake
1. Juno Chopra, Jackky Bhagnani to Remake ‘The Burning Train’
Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to collaborate on a new project - a remake of the Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh-starrer The Burning Train. The 1980 film was directed by Juno’s father, Ravi Chopra and produced by his grandfather, BR Chopra.
Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani told Mumbai Mirror that the cast will be finalised soon and the shooting will commence in the second half of the year. “The modern adaptation will be set in a train itself and will have a new twist,” he said.
Read more on The Quint
2. Disney+ Hotstar Goes Live in India Ahead of Schedule
Disney+ Hotstar is now live in India, 18 days ahead of its scheduled launch on 29 March. Disney’s originals like Marvel’s Hero Project and The Mandalorian are now available for streaming in India. The new content went live on 11 March morning, catching most users by surprise.
On Monday, Hotstar (Disney-owned streaming service) rebranded itself to Disney+ Hotstar, with a change in the logo and the colour scheme, moving from its trademark green to blue. The new branding quietly debuted on Android on Monday, and is now available on iOS as well.
Read more on The Quint
3. Kareena Sings of a Parent-Child Bond in the Melancholic ‘Laadki’
The makers of Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium have released a new track from the film. Titled ‘Laadki’, is its a melancholy number composed and sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sachin-Jigar with lyrics that talk of the bond between a parent and child. The video sees Kareena dressed in white in a room covered in white cloth. It also shows snapshots of Irrfan Khan and his daughter’s changing relationship over the years, from holding her for the first time to taking care of her as she’s engrossed in her studies.
Read more on The Quint
4. Milind Soman Reacts to Trending for His RSS Link When He Was a Boy
Excerpts from Milind Soman’s newly released memoir titled Made In India were going viral on Twitter on Tuesday. The model and actor has written about his stint with the RSS as a youngster and that’s exactly what made him trend on social media. In the book, Soman reveals that he started swimming after being enrolled with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or the RSS, adding that it was just something many young boys in the Shivaji Park neighbourhood of Mumbai did at the time. Milind Soman himself seemed to be surprised with all the tweets around him and his RSS association making him trend on social media. The actor reacted with a post that read: Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. Wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time!
Read more on The Quint
5. Kerala Govt Advises Shutdown of Cinemas Amid Coronavirus Fears
As Kerala battles a novel coronavirus outbreak, with six fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has issued guidelines to prevent its escalation in the state. Restrictions have been imposed on large gatherings of people, and film screenings, concerts and plays have been barred in the state till 31 March. Actor Mohanlal’s film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which was slated for a 26 March release, is likely to be postponed in light of these developments.
Read more on The Quint
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )