QuickE: Legal Action Against ‘Chhapaak’; Varun on JNU Violence

Just before its release, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak faces a controversy, as Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer has said that she will be taking legal action against the film and its makers. Aparna Bhat, who represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in the Patiala House Court, has posted a message on Facebook saying that she is ‘deeply disturbed post watching the film’.

The advocate, in a Facebook post, wrote, “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life.”

