QuickE: Legal Action Against ‘Chhapaak’; Varun on JNU Violence
1. Laxmi Agarwal’s Lawyer to Take Legal Action Against ‘Chhapaak’
Just before its release, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak faces a controversy, as Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer has said that she will be taking legal action against the film and its makers. Aparna Bhat, who represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in the Patiala House Court, has posted a message on Facebook saying that she is ‘deeply disturbed post watching the film’.
The advocate, in a Facebook post, wrote, “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life.”
2. Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil Join Protest Over ‘Free Kashmir’ Placard
Bollywood actors Juhi Chawla and Dalip Tahil joined BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Gopal Shetty and other party members in a protest over a “Free Kashmir” placard that was displayed by writer Mehak Mirza Prabhu during a protest in Mumbai against the recent violence at JNU. A group of BJP workers assembled at the Veer Savarkar Smarak in Dadar, Mumbai, and shouted slogans against Marashtra’s Sena-Congress-NCP-led government, PTI reported.
3. Staying Neutral Not an Option: Varun, Sonakshi on JNU Violence
Varun Dhawan has condemned the violence that broke out at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the night of 5 January. Speaking to the media at an event in Madhya Pradesh the actor said, “I think we cannot stay neutral on such issues. You have to condemn such attacks. It is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this (assault, vandalism) happens.”
4. Police Complaint Against Akshay for Mocking Marathi Culture in Ad
A police complaint has been filed against Akshay Kumar for a detergent ad featuring him. The complaint has been filed at the Worli police station in Mumbai. The complainant has alleged that the advertisement mocks Marathi culture and has hurt the sentiments of the community.
The detergent advertisement shows Akshay Kumar as a Maratha warrior who comes home after defeating his enemies but his dirty clothes disappoint his onscreen wife. In response, Akshay Kumar gathers his men and excitedly washes his clothes with Nirma detergent powder while dancing.
5. CBFC Asks ‘Tanhaji’ Makers to Remove ‘Rajput’ From Dialogue
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly asked the makers of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, to replace the word ‘Rajput’ in a dialogue from the film. Among multiple edits suggested, the word ‘Rajput’ has been replaced in a scene where the character Udaybhan Singh Rathore, played by Saif Ali Khan, says, “Aur main sir ek Rajput,” reported Bollywood Hungama. Udaybhan Rathod was a Rajput fort keeper under Maharaja Jai Singh, who fought against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s general Tanhaji Malusare in the Battle of Sinhagad.