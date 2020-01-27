QuickE: B’wood Mourns Kobe’s Death; Deepika in ‘The Intern’ Remake
1. Ranveer Singh, Lara Dutta, Rishi Kapoor Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to pay a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on 26 January when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also with him. Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Kobe in action during a basketball match. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to write, “Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. RIP. #kobebryant #blackmamba #24.”
2. Deepika, Rishi Kapoor to Star in Remake of De Niro’s ‘The Intern’
Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor are set to star in the Bollywood remake of 2015 comedy The Intern, which stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The film will be
jointly produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros India and Deepika's Ka Productions, and is expected to release in 2021.
3. Aamir Thanks Akshay for Postponing Release of ‘Bachchan Pandey’
Aamir Khan took to Twitter to thank Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for agreeing to shift the release date of their upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, as Laal Singh Chaddha was about to release on the same day during Christmas.
Aamir wrote: “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a.”
4. 62nd Grammy Awards: Billie Eilish Bags Five Awards for ‘Bad Guy’
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre at Los Angeles on 26 January, to honour the best recordings, artists and compositions of the year.
Singer Billie Ellish swept the four biggest prizes - best new artiste, record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. At 18, Eilish became the youngest solo performer to ever win the album of the year trophy for debut When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, breaking the record set by Taylor Swift, who won the award at age of 20 for Fearless.
5. Rose to Top on Own Merit: Kangana Congratulates KJo on Padma Shri
Kangana Ranaut extended her congratulations to fellow Padma Shri Award-winner Karan Johar. In an interview with India Today, the Panga actor said that she felt he “totally deserves this award”. She acknowledged that despite having an advantage in the film industry thanks to his father Yash Johar, he has earned the honour on his own merit.
She told the publication, “I heartily congratulate him (Karan Johar). I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.
