QuickE: B’wood Mourns Kobe’s Death; Deepika in ‘The Intern’ Remake

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to pay a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on 26 January when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also with him. Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Kobe in action during a basketball match. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to write, “Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. RIP. #kobebryant #blackmamba #24.”

