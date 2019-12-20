QuickE: Celebs Join Mumbai’s CAA Protest; Taimur Turns 3
1. Farhan to Anurag, These Celebs Joined Anti-CAA Protest in Mumbai
On 19 December, Mumbai took August Kranti Maidan by storm as over twenty-five thousand people gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. The protest saw crowds shouting slogans, holding placards and raising their voices against the Act. Many celebrities also joined in to extend support. From Farhan Akhtar, Jim Sarbh to Anurag Kashyap, everyone praised the peaceful manner in which the protest was conducted and even thanked the Mumbai Police for being cooperative.
2. Sisters Sara & Inaaya Share Adorable B’day Wishes for Taimur
Taimur Ali Khan is the internet’s favourite celebrity kid, and as he turns a year older, his sisters shared the most adorable photographs of him, with heartfelt messages.
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram, to share three pictures of her with her little brother Taimur, and wrote, “ Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy.” While one picture shows Sara feeding little Taimur, another shows her and Ibrahim playing with the kid on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
3. People to Keep Nation’s Security in Mind: Rajinikanth on Protests
Rajinikanth has broken his silence over the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by the government on 11 December. Without naming a particular incident, he condemned the instances of violences that have been reported from across the country. “Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation’s security and welfare,” he said in a tweet. “The ongoing violence gives me great pain,” he added.
4. ‘Shikara’: First Look at Vinod Chopra’s Film on Kashmiri Pandits
Vidhu Vinod Chopra has released the first teaser for his upcoming film Shikara. The film has been described as a “love letter from Kashmir” and is set against the backdrop of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave the Kashmir Valley in 1990. The clip opens with a glimpse of a sea of people and a voiceover that says, “on 19 January, 1990, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits had to flee the Kashmir Valley. Now, on 19 January, 2020, 30 years later, our story will finally be told.”
5. Confirmed: Ranbir and Shraddha in Luv Ranjan’s Next
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are set to star in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. The yet untitled project will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner Luv Films. It is expected to go on floors in 2020 and will hit theatres on 26 March 2021.
